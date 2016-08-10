Aug 10 Mahle Metal Leve SA :

* Said on Tuesday that the executive board was authorized to sign a memorandum of understanding with Miba Sinter Holding GmbH & Co KG to start studying synergies in respect to the company's unit Mahle Metal Leve Miba Sinterizados Ltda, which might result in increasing of Miba Sinter Holding's stake in the unit

Source text: bit.ly/2bfjFLN

