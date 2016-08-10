Aug 10 Chesapeake Energy Corporation:

* Chesapeake Energy Corporation agrees to exit Barnett shale, asset to be acquired and operated by first reserve, announces renegotiation of mid-contingent gas gathering agreement and provides preliminary 2017 guidance

* Sees 2016 total capital expenditures $1,260 million - $1,760 million

* Chesapeake agrees to terminate gas gathering and downstream agreements in Barnett

* Closes on monetization of gas supply contract

* Eliminates future Barnett shale midstream and downstream commitments of approximately $1.9 billion

* In addition, company announced it has renegotiated its gas gathering agreement with Williams in its mid-continent operating area in exchange for a payment by company of $66 million

* By exiting Barnett, expect to increase operating income for remainder of 2016 through 2019 between $200 and $300 million annually

* Separately, accelerated value of gas supply contract by selling rights under long-term gas supply agreement for $146 million in cash proceeds

* By exiting Barnett expect to eliminate approximately $1.9 billion of total future midstream and downstream commitments

* Chesapeake's mid-continent gas gathering costs are expected to be reduced by 36%, effective July 1, 2016

* To accelerate value of long-term natural gas supply contract with a $4.00 per million british thermal units floor pricing mechanism

* Sees total absolute production 223 - 233 MMBOE for year ending December 31, 2016

* Sees 2016 total capital expenditures $1,260 - $1,760 million

* Sees 2017 total capital expenditures $1,800 million - $2,600 million

* Co,Williams to terminate gathering deal,projected mvc shortfall payments,fee related to barnett shale assets,for which co will pay $334 million

* Says to make $400 million payment to williams partners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: