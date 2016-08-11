UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 11 Europris Asa
* Q2 total revenues 1.25 billion Norwegian crowns ($150 million), up 13 per cent from 1.10 billion crowns in Q2 of 2015.
* Q2 adjusted EBITDA 191 million crowns versus 168 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2795 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources