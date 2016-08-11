Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
Aug 11 Menba Holding AS :
* H1 revenue of 2.4 million lira ($810,619.11) versus 57.1 million lira year ago
* H1 net loss of 798,767 lira versus loss of 463,815 lira year ago
($1 = 2.9607 liras)
Further company coverage:
($1 = 2.9607 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants