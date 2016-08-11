UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 11Art New Media :
* Said on Wednesday Q2 revenue was 32,956 zlotys ($8,633)versus 22,940 zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net loss 76,439 zlotys versus loss of 676,005 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8175 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources