Aug 11 Poland's BZ WBK bank :

* Poland's financial regulator KNF has asked the macroeconomic stability body KSF to give an opinion on whether to recognise Poland's third-largest bank BZ WBK, a unit of Spain's Banco Santander, as a "systemically important institution" and require it hold a capital buffer equal to 0.50 percent of its risk exposure, the bank said on Thursday.

* The bank has not received any information about the date of implementation of the capital buffer and its impact on minimum capital adequacy ratios, it said in a statement. Source text on Eikon: (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)