BRIEF-Nanobiotix expects first European market authorization for NBTXR3 in 2017
* Announced on Tuesday that first European market authorization for NBTXR3 is expected in 2017
Aug 11 Med Galicja :
* Q2 net loss 50,162 zlotys ($13,146.90) versus profit of 66,311 zlotys year ago
* Q2 revenue 1.8 million zlotys versus 1.8 million zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8155 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announced on Tuesday that first European market authorization for NBTXR3 is expected in 2017
* CEO sees continued rewards for innovation under Trump (Recasts headline, adds analyst comment, adds division sales)
* Says Franklin Templeton Investment Trust Management Co., Ltd. cuts stake in the co by selling 196,137 shares of the co