Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
Aug 11 Invent Medic Sweden AB :
* Says has signed agreement with SP Sveriges Tekniska Forskningsinstitut (SP) for certification of quality management system according to ISO 13485 and examination of technical documentation for Invent Medic's product TVS
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: