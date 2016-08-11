BRIEF-Nanobiotix expects first European market authorization for NBTXR3 in 2017
* Announced on Tuesday that first European market authorization for NBTXR3 is expected in 2017
Aug 11 Alteco Medical AB :
* Says is planning a rights issue of about 16 million Swedish crowns ($1.90 million) in the near future
Source text: bit.ly/2bjJLwW
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.4267 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announced on Tuesday that first European market authorization for NBTXR3 is expected in 2017
* CEO sees continued rewards for innovation under Trump (Recasts headline, adds analyst comment, adds division sales)
* Says Franklin Templeton Investment Trust Management Co., Ltd. cuts stake in the co by selling 196,137 shares of the co