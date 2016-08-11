Aug 11 Viavi Solutions Inc
* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.29 from continuing operations
* Viavi announces fourth quarter and year end fiscal 2016
results
* Sees Q1 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.06 to $0.08
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.10 from continuing
operations
* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.29 from continuing operations
* Sees q1 2017 revenue $201 million to $217 million
* Q4 revenue $224.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $220.4
million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Will restate its previously issued financial statements
for each of quarters ended october 3, 2015, january 2, 2016 and
april 2, 2016
* Management determined that an error had occurred in
company's calculation of income taxes
* Tax calculation error did not impact previously reported
cash from operating activities or non-gaap results
* Qtrly gaap gross margin 60.7 percent versus 59.6 percent
last year
* Will amend its quarterly reports on form 10-q for quarters
ended october 3, 2015, january 2, 2016 and april 2, 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: