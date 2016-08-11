BRIEF-Sanchez Energy prices 10 mln offering at $12.50 per share
* Says public offering of 10.0 million common shares priced at $12.50 per share
Aug 11 Extendicare Inc
* Extendicare announces solid 2016 second quarter results
* Qtrly AFFO per share $0.206
* Qtrly total revenue $261.4 million versus $234.4 million
* Q2 FFO per share view c$0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 31 Amazon.com Inc plans to invest $1.49 billion to build a large air cargo hub in northern Kentucky, state officials said on Tuesday, stoking expectations it may one day opt to directly compete with FedEx Corp and United Parcel Service Inc.
ODESSA, Texas, Feb 1 In most U.S. shale oil regions, energy firms are making strategic but cautious bets as the price of oil holds above $50 a barrel.