Aug 12 Gfk SE :
* Said on Thursday Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of
the Supervisory Board leave GfK
* Matthias Hartmann, Chief Executive Officer of GfK,
mutually agreed with the Supervisory Board of GfK SE that he
will leave the company as of December 31, 2016
* Gerhard Hausruckinger will assume the role as interim
speaker of the Management Board as of September 1, 2016
* Arno Mahlert resigned as Chairman of the Supervisory Board
effective as of September 12, 2016
Source text - bit.ly/2bkp2WO
