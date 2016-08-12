Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
Aug 12Infoscan SA :
* Reported on Thursday Q2 revenue of 20,699 zlotys ($5,415.18) versus 13,499 zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net loss was 398,157 zlotys versus loss 273,076 zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.8224 zlotys)
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants