BRIEF-INVITATION HOMES PRICES INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF 77 MLN SHARES AT $20.00 PER SHARE
* PRICING OF AN INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF 77,000,000 SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK AT $20.00 PER SHARE
Aug 12 Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA :
* Said on Thursday will hold extraordinary general meeting to approve merger with Metrovacesa on Sept. 15
* To pay out dividend from reserves of up to 66 million euros ($73.5 million) to its shareholders before the merger
* Metrovacesa to pay out extraordinary dividend of up to 50 million euros to its shareholders before the merger
* Company expects net earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of around $8.0m for first half of FY17
SYDNEY, Feb 1 Australian home prices posted yet another jump in January, starting the New Year on a high note for the sizzling markets of Sydney and Melbourne.