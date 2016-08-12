Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
Aug 12 Deva Holding AS :
* Said on Thursday that Q2 revenue at 179.4 million lira ($60.63 million) versus 148.9 million lira year ago
* Q2 net profit at 22.0 million lira versus 11.8 million lira year ago
Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 2.9587 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
($1 = 2.9587 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants