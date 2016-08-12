Aug 12 Zealand Pharma A/S :

* Announced on Thursday supportive results from a Phase II trial with a single-dose version of dasiglucagon as rescue treatment of severe hypoglycemia

* All type 1 diabetes patients treated with dasiglucagon had a clinically relevant increase in blood glucose level after an insulin-induced hypoglycemic event

* Plans to discuss the trial results with the FDA later in 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)