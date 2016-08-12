Aug 12 Compania de Inversiones la Espanola SA :

* Said on Thursday approved payment of FY 2016 dividend No. 106 in the amount of 45 Chilean pesos ($0.0701) per share

* Sets payment date to Sept. 8 and cut-off date to Sept. 2

($1 = 642.3500 Chilean pesos)