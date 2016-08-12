BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance and WPP announce global marketing and communications partnership
* Walgreens Boots Alliance and WPP announce global marketing and communications partnership
Aug 12 Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV :
* Said on Thursday approved payout date for first part of dividend for the year, amounting to a total of 2.29 billion Mexican pesos ($125.29 million) or 4.07 pesos per share
* To pay out 2.28 pesos per share on Aug. 25
* Remaining part of the dividend amounting to 1.79 pesos is to be paid out by Dec. 31
Source text: bit.ly/2bbz9fn
Further company coverage:
($1 = 18.2774 Mexican pesos)
* Seagate Technology announces pricing of $1.25 billion of senior unsecured notes offering
* Clipper Realty Inc sees IPO of 7,109,851 shares of common stock priced between $13.50 and $15.50 per share - SEC Filing