MEDIA-RBS to pay about 340 mln pounds in bonuses as posts ninth successive loss- Sky News
Aug 12 Shawbrook Group Plc
* Said on friday it has decided not to pass on the full 0.25 percent bank of england rate cut to its savings customers
* has not reduced the rates on its new offers with the exception of 3 products, which have seen smaller cuts than the 25bp rate cut, and it has recently increased rates on most of its fixed rate bonds.
* has not reduced any of its rates for existing savers, with the exception of certain accounts which track the Bank of England base rate
* Steve Pateman, CEO, commented: "We value our saving customers and see them as long term partners, as we do our borrowing customers." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)
LONDON, Feb 3 Britain's auction to secure back-up electricity generating capacity for the winter of 2017/18 ended with a very low price on Friday but appeared to throw a lifeline to the big Eggborough coal-fired plant which is due to close next month.
NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters LPC) - Octagon Credit Investors issued a new Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) with one of the lowest senior spreads seen on a US fund in more than three years as liability costs move lower to counter a repricing wave in the US leveraged loan market and keep CLO issuance on track.