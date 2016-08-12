Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
Aug 12 Toleranzia AB :
* Reports the results of an immunological study of human immune cells / lymphocytes, confirming Toleranzia's choice of peptide drug candidate and gives the company an important support for the upcoming clinical phase I / IIa study which is planned to be initiated under 2017
Source text: bit.ly/2bcEcQs
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: