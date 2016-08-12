Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 12 Softship AG :
* Raises earnings forecast for FY
* Expects for current FY a profit before tax of around 800,000 euros ($895,440.00) versus 584,000 euros in previous year
* Revenue is still expected for the 2016 financial year at 8 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8934 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)