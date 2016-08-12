Aug 12 Softship AG :

* Raises earnings forecast for FY

* Expects for current FY a profit before tax of around 800,000 euros ($895,440.00) versus 584,000 euros in previous year

* Revenue is still expected for the 2016 financial year at 8 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8934 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)