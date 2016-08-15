Aug 15 eDreams Odigeo SA :

* Said on Friday that it would call an extraordinary general meeting and propose its shareholders to authorize suppression of preferential subscription rights of the existing shareholders in case of share capital increase

* It will also propose its shareholders to authorize issue and allocation of shares to employees and members of corporate bodies of the group for which no preferential subscription right shall apply

