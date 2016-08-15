BRIEF-Leone Film Group 2016 prelim. revenue EUR 52 mln, up 34 pct yoy
* Reported on Monday 2016 preliminary revenue 52 million euros ($55.59 million), up 34 pct versus year ago
Aug 15 Holosfinds SA :
* Announced on Saturday the results of a capital increase with and without preferential subscription rights by private placement decided on Aug. 10
* Fond Global Corporate Finance on Aug. 10 subscribed to 3,000,000 shares at a nominal price of EUR 0.20/share - total value is 135,000 euros ($150,606)
* Fond Global Corporate Finance on Aug. 11 subscribed to 860,000 shares at a nominal price of EUR 0.20/share - total value is 54,180 euros
* New shares to be listed on Aug. 15
Source text: bit.ly/2aV0cQK Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8964 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Reported on Monday 2016 preliminary revenue 52 million euros ($55.59 million), up 34 pct versus year ago
PRAGUE, Jan 31 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== M3: M3 data due out at 10.00 a.m. (0900 GMT) Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data..................
FRANKFURT, Jan 31 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0709 GMT.