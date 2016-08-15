Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 15Call Center Tools SA :
* Reported on Friday Q2 revenue of 1.5 million zlotys ($392,331.23) versus 1.4 million zlotys year ago
* Q2 net loss of 461,300 zlotys versus loss of 199,517 zlotys year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8233 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)