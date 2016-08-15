UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 15 K&K Herbal Poland SA :
* Reported on Friday Q2 revenue of 424,455 zlotys ($110,974.43) versus 352,630 zlotys year ago
* Q2 net profit of 21,570 zlotys versus 23,480 zlotys year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8248 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources