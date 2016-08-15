BRIEF-Ringkjoebing Landbobank FY pre-tax profit up at DKK 661 million
* FY profit before tax increased by 12 percent to 661 million Danish crowns ($95 million)
Aug 15 Erne Ventures SA :
* Reported on Friday Q2 revenue of 6,905 zlotys ($1,806.36) versus 162,596 zlotys year ago
* Q2 net profit of 2.8 million zlotys versus 1.9 million zlotys year ago
($1 = 3.8226 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Lettings at 7 Clarges Street on over 80 pct of office space
* Maintaining positive momentum across all divisions and trading is in line with management expectations