BRIEF-Ringkjoebing Landbobank FY pre-tax profit up at DKK 661 million
* FY profit before tax increased by 12 percent to 661 million Danish crowns ($95 million)
Aug 15Akis Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi A.S. :
* Said on Friday that Q2 revenue at 19.1 million lira ($6.47 million) versus 22.0 million lira year ago
* Q2 net profit at 37.9 million lira versus loss of 1.5 million lira year ago
($1 = 2.9507 liras)
* Lettings at 7 Clarges Street on over 80 pct of office space
* Maintaining positive momentum across all divisions and trading is in line with management expectations