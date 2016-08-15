Aug 15 Via Varejo SA :

* Said on Friday that its board of directors had approved to propose additional dividend payment totalling 2.7 million Brazilian reais ($846,262), corresponding to 0.0021 real per ordinary or preferred share and to 0.0062 real per unit

* Dividends to be paid in up to 60 days after general meeting's approval

* Record date is Sep. 12

* Shares to be traded ex-dividend as of Sep. 13

