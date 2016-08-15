UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 15Macro Games SA :
* Reported on Saturday Q2 revenue of 1.4 million zlotys ($366,396) versus 546,290 zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net profit was 209,534 zlotys versus loss 151,326 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8210 zlotys)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources