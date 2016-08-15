BRIEF-Ringkjoebing Landbobank FY pre-tax profit up at DKK 661 million
* FY profit before tax increased by 12 percent to 661 million Danish crowns ($95 million)
August 15 Letus Capital :
* Reported on Friday Q2 revenue 0 zlotys versus 6,000 zlotys ($1,568.26) year ago
* Q2 net loss 3,205 zlotys versus loss 183,189 zlotys year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8259 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY profit before tax increased by 12 percent to 661 million Danish crowns ($95 million)
* Lettings at 7 Clarges Street on over 80 pct of office space
* Maintaining positive momentum across all divisions and trading is in line with management expectations