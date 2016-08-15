Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 15Dase SA :
* Reported on Friday Q2 revenue of 1.1 million zlotys ($287,514.05) versus 1.3 million zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net profit was 14,505 zlotys versus 232,750 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8259 zlotys)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)