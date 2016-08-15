BRIEF-SNP AG prelim FY group revenue at approx. EUR 80 mln
* Preliminary figures for the 2016 fiscal year - strong growth in revenue, EBIT margin, order entry and order backlog
Aug 15Blue Ocean Media SA :
* Reported on Friday Q2 revenue of 878,824 zlotys ($229,758) versus 1.1 million zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net loss was 201,039 zlotys versus profit 218,114 zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.8250 zlotys)
* Q4 net sales 71.9 million Swedish crowns ($8.14 million) versus 65.2 million crowns year ago
* Consolidated sales in 2016 rose slightly from 476.8 million euros in previous year to 480.9 million euros, up 0.9 percent