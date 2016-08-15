BRIEF-Charles Stanley says client funds at 22.7 bln stg at end-Dec.
* Maintaining positive momentum across all divisions and trading is in line with management expectations
Aug 15 Aliansce Shopping Centers SA :
* Following market reports the company informed on Friday that it was negotiating the purchase of a minority stake in Shopping Leblon owned by Renato Rique
* Says that in order to support the acquisition it may use own resources or other funding alternatives



* Signs 10-year leasing contract for 28,000 square meters of logistics premises in Gothenburg with Speed Group
* Q4 operating income decreased by 3 percent to SEK 314.0 million vs year-ago 322.4 million