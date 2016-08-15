BRIEF-Investec Australia Property Fund says to raise 1.5 bln rand via rights issue
* Intends to undertake partially underwritten rights offer to raise zar 1,530,000,000 through issue of 113,333,342 new units
Aug 15 Banco da Amazonia SA :
* Announced on Friday that its board of directors had approved to pay own capital interest, replacing mandatory dividends for H1 2016, totalling 20.3 million Brazilian reais ($6.4 million) and corresponding to 0.0068 real per share
* Record date is Aug. 15
* Shares to be traded ex-interest as of Aug. 16
* Payment date is Nov. 13
Source text: bit.ly/2b63zlD
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.1674 Brazilian reais) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Intends to undertake partially underwritten rights offer to raise zar 1,530,000,000 through issue of 113,333,342 new units
* FY consol net profit $470 million, up 17 percent from year ago
* Said on Monday that funds managed by Ipopema Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA increased their stake in the company to 22.52 pct from 17.52 pct stake