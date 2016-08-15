Aug 15 Banco da Amazonia SA :

* Announced on Friday that its board of directors had approved to pay own capital interest, replacing mandatory dividends for H1 2016, totalling 20.3 million Brazilian reais ($6.4 million) and corresponding to 0.0068 real per share

* Record date is Aug. 15

* Shares to be traded ex-interest as of Aug. 16

* Payment date is Nov. 13

