Aug 15 Hydro One Ltd :

* Hydro One to acquire Orillia Power distribution from City of Orillia

* Will assume about $14.9 million of debt, regulatory liabilities for total transaction value of $41.3 million

* Hydro One will pay City of Orillia $26.35 million for Orillia Power

* Hydro One and City of Orillia have also entered into separate facilities and land purchase agreements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: