UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 16 Bogorodskiye Delikatesy :
* Reported on Monday that Finbrok divests 5.71 pct stake in company
* Natissisa Enterprises Ltd divests 5.39 pct stake in company
* Uniprom divests 12.18 pct stake in company
* Mezhpromtorg increases its stake in company to 29.78 pct from 16.27 pct
* Krokus acquires 5.71 pct stake in company
* All of the transactions occurred no later than June 30
Source text: bit.ly/2b8d0Rk, bit.ly/2bm3szJ, bit.ly/2buaPWu, bit.ly/2aXJFbU, bit.ly/2aPSc28
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources