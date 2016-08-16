Aug 16 Bogorodskiye Delikatesy :

* Reported on Monday that Finbrok divests 5.71 pct stake in company

* Natissisa Enterprises Ltd divests 5.39 pct stake in company

* Uniprom divests 12.18 pct stake in company

* Mezhpromtorg increases its stake in company to 29.78 pct from 16.27 pct

* Krokus acquires 5.71 pct stake in company

* All of the transactions occurred no later than June 30

