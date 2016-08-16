BRIEF-Access Bio lowers conversion price of second series bonds to 5,732 won/share
* Says it lowers conversion price of second series bonds to 5,732 won/share from 6,905 won/share
Aug 16 Lokmen Hekim :
* Reported on Friday Q2 revenue of 42.1 million lira ($14.34 million) versus 35.3 million lira year ago
* Q2 net profit of 1.5 million lira versus 1.2 million lira year ago
($1 = 2.9359 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 31 Access Bio Inc : * Says it receives patent about chromatographic assay system * Says patent number is 12/241,583 Source text in Korean: https://goo.gl/kcI1y8 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
