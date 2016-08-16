PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 31
Jan 31 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 16 Ihlas Yayin Holding :
* Reported on Friday Q2 revenue of 48.1 million lira ($16.42 million) versus 48.0 million lira year ago
* Q2 net profit of 140,394 lira versus loss of 156,376 lira year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 2.9293 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 31 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 30 A group of technology companies plans to meet on Tuesday to discuss filing an amicus brief in support of a lawsuit challenging U.S. President Donald Trump's order restricting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries, said a spokesperson for a company organizing the gathering.
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.