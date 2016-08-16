UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 16 Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS):
* Said on Monday that it allowed United Grain Company to acquire 49.01 pct in Novorossiysk Grain Plant
* Following the deal United Grain Company to own 100 pct in Novorossiysk Grain Plant
Source text: bit.ly/2aQk5XX
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources