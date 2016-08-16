Nikkei falls as Trump policy worries rattle global markets
TOKYO, Jan 31 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday as uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's policies continued to weigh on investor sentiment.
Aug 16 Coty Inc :
* Q4 net revenues $1.08 billion versus $1.02 billion in q4 2015
* Coty Inc reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.13
* Q4 loss per share $0.09
* Qtrly fragrances reported operating income of $288.9 million decreased 18%
* Is targeting Coty stand-alone fiscal 2017 adjusted operating margin improvement on a constant currency basis
* Says for Coty Stand Alone business,targeting net revenue momentum to improve, return to growth in 2h of fy 2017, excluding foreign currency
* Closing of merger of P&G Beauty Brands into coty expected to occur in october 2016.
* Says Brazil acquisition returned to profitability in quarter
* Says Brazil acquisition integration with Coty's Brazil business expected to be completed by September 2016
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $1.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 31 Wealthsimple, a Canadian-based robo-adviser startup, announced a C$20 million ($15.25 million) investment from Power Financial Corp, and formally launched in the United States on Tuesday, as it looks to compete in a crowded American market dominated by big investment firms.
CHICAGO, Jan 31 Wal-Mart Stores Inc will offer U.S. shoppers free two-day shipping on a minimum order of $35 starting Tuesday, its latest attempt to compete with rival Amazon.com Inc's popular Prime shipping program.