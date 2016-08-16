Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2040 GMT on Monday:
Aug 16 Meetme Inc
* MeetMe reiterates third quarter and full year 2016 revenue and adjusted ebitda guidance
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $17 million to $17.5 million
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue up 19 to 22 percent
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 16 to 20 percent
* Revenue for year expected to be in range of $73.5 million to $75.5 million, which would include three months of revenue contribution from Skout
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $17.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.37, revenue view $71.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Keysight Technologies Inc, a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, said on Monday it would buy U.S. data technology company Ixia for about $1.6 billion in cash in a bid to increase its software and security portfolio.
VIENNA, Jan 30 Telekom Austria, a unit of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, confirmed a fall in its full-year core profit, largely due to tough price competition which it expects to persist in 2017.