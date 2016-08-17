BRIEF-India fixes agriculture credit target at 10 trillion rupees for 2017/18
Feb 1 India's finance minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday fixed the country's agriculture credit target at 10 trillion rupees for 2017/18.
Aug 17 JR Holding SA :
* Reported on Tuesday Q2 revenue of 1.2 million zlotys ($316,555.87) versus 1.1 million zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net profit was 4.6 million zlotys versus loss 669,802 zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.7908 zlotys)
STOCKHOLM, Feb 1 Swedish banking group SEB proposed raising its dividend for 2016 as reported fourth-quarter operating profit beat analysts' expectations on Wednesday.