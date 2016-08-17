BRIEF-India fixes agriculture credit target at 10 trillion rupees for 2017/18
Feb 1 India's finance minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday fixed the country's agriculture credit target at 10 trillion rupees for 2017/18.
Aug 17 Venture Incubator SA :
* Reported on Tuesday H1 net loss of 174,170 zlotys
* Does not provide comparative data as 2016 is first year in which company compiles consolidated statements
LONDON, Feb 1 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
STOCKHOLM, Feb 1 Swedish banking group SEB proposed raising its dividend for 2016 as reported fourth-quarter operating profit beat analysts' expectations on Wednesday.