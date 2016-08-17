BRIEF-India fixes agriculture credit target at 10 trillion rupees for 2017/18
Feb 1 India's finance minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday fixed the country's agriculture credit target at 10 trillion rupees for 2017/18.
Aug 17WDB Brokerzy Ubezpieczeniowi SA :
* Reported on Tuesday Q2 revenue of 3.5 million zlotys ($921,805) versus 2.9 million zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net loss was 173,583 zlotys versus profit 189,590 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7969 zlotys)
Feb 1 India's finance minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday fixed the country's agriculture credit target at 10 trillion rupees for 2017/18.
LONDON, Feb 1 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
STOCKHOLM, Feb 1 Swedish banking group SEB proposed raising its dividend for 2016 as reported fourth-quarter operating profit beat analysts' expectations on Wednesday.