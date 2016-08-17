Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 17Telestrada SA :
* Reported on Tuesday Q2 revenue of 15.7 million zlotys ($4.1 million) versus 18.2 mln zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net loss was 405,644 zlotys versus profit of 2.2 mln zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7969 zlotys)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)