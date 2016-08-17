BRIEF-Siltronic sees sales at least 1 bln eur in 2017, price talks going well
* Says preliminary sales for 2016 of eur 933 million stable on prior-year level
Aug 17Sare SA :
* Reported on Tuesday H1 preliminary revenue of 18.5 million zlotys ($4.9 million), H1 net profit of 2.1 mln zlotys
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7946 zlotys)
* Says preliminary sales for 2016 of eur 933 million stable on prior-year level
* Says Korea Investment Value Asset Management has acquired 282,333 shares of the co, and holds 10.4 percent stake in the co, up from 8.4 percent stake
* Says it repurchased 45,200 shares for 25.5 million yen in total in Jan. 2017