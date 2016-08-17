BRIEF-Vita 34 FY sales revenues up at 16.2 million euros
* FY sales revenues increased in 2016 to a total of 16.2 million euros ($17.48 million)from 14.2 million euros achieved in commercial year 2015
Aug 17 Eifelhöhen-Klinik AG :
* Announced on Tuesday legally binding decision of the court in status proceedings
* Duesseldorf Higher Regional Court had rejected complains of Work Councils as well as employee representative against decision by the Regional Court Koeln from Aug. 7, 2015 regarding status proceedings on composition of Supervisory Board of Eifelhoehen-Klinik
* Due to the final decision, new election of the Supervisory Board and amendment are necessary
* Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. today announced that Health Canada approved Kevzara(TM)
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 10 won/share for FY 2016