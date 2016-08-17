BRIEF-India fixes agriculture credit target at 10 trillion rupees for 2017/18
Feb 1 India's finance minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday fixed the country's agriculture credit target at 10 trillion rupees for 2017/18.
Aug 17 Bank Zenit :
* Said on Tuesday set price for additional issue of 2 billion roubles ($31.24 million) BO-13 series bonds issue at 100.5 pct from nominal value, or 1005 roubles per bond Source text: bit.ly/2bbzEs2
($1 = 64.0178 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
STOCKHOLM, Feb 1 Swedish banking group SEB proposed raising its dividend for 2016 as reported fourth-quarter operating profit beat analysts' expectations on Wednesday.