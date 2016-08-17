Aug 17 Bank of Cyprus PLC :
* Decided to proceed with the cancellation of the guaranteed
bonds of 500 million euros ($563.10 million) issued on 14
November 2012 and of the 500 million euros issued on 27
November 2012.
* Said the decision occurred after taking into consideration
the significant reduction of ELA funding by 9.4 billion euros
since April 2013 to a current level of 2 billion euros
* Said the decision is subject to approvals/consents from
the competent authorities
* Said overall the Bank repaid 1.8 billion euros of ELA
funding year to date and is on track to fully repay ELA funding
by the end 2017
($1 = 0.8879 euros)
