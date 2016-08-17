Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
Aug 17 Nexstim Oyj :
* H1 net sales 892,500 euros ($1 million) versus 643,200 euros year ago
* Estimates that its net sales will decrease during financial year 2016
* Due to lower level of operational expenses, loss for financial year 2016 is expected to be less than for financial year 2015
Source text for Eikon:
* Estimates that its net sales will decrease during financial year 2016
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants