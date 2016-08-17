Aug 17 Nexstim Oyj :

* H1 net sales 892,500 euros ($1 million) versus 643,200 euros year ago

* Estimates that its net sales will decrease during financial year 2016

* Due to lower level of operational expenses, loss for financial year 2016 is expected to be less than for financial year 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8876 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)